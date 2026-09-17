Barabbas: Freed from Death, Haunted by Destiny – by Dr. Rickey Hargrave

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

What does it mean to be given a second chance at life?

Barabbas never expected to leave Golgotha alive. A convicted murderer and zealot rebel, he was condemned to crucifixion alongside a Galilean preacher named Jesus. Yet on that fateful Passover, the crowd demanded his release instead. As Jesus took up the cross meant for him, Barabbas walked free—guilty, alive, and forever haunted by the weight of an exchange he did not ask for.

Asher Ben-David is a modern-day archeologist who discovers a cave on Mount Hermon. Inside that cave, he discovers scrolls that tell the unknown story of Barabbas.

Trained as an aspiring scribe, Barabbas witnesses the senseless murders of a close friend and his parents. This led to his rebellion.

A year has passed since that dreadful day, and Barabbas must now answer the question that torments him: What is he to do with the life he was given?

This novel follows paths that Barabbas might have chosen. In one path, he discovers that grace can find even the worst of men. Haunted by the sacrifice made in his place, he abandons his sword and joins the followers of Jesus, learning that true freedom comes not from political rebellion but from spiritual redemption. His scars serve as proof that transformation is possible, and he walks toward martyrdom not as a criminal but as a redeemed man.

In the other path, Barabbas cannot shake the injustice that still plagues his people. Rome still rules. The poor still suffer. Peace feels like betrayal. Despite his encounters with grace, he returns to the zealot rebellion, choosing the sword over surrender. Yet even as he leads his men toward armed resistance, he carries the hollow ache of knowing what he has abandoned—and the gnawing certainty that he could have been truly free.

Through these paths, Barabbas explores the tension between faith and action, grace and justice, redemption and resistance. It is a meditation on choice, second chances, and the cost of freedom in all its forms. Readers will find themselves wrestling with the same question Barabbas must answer: When given a second chance, what will you do with it?

Perfect for readers of Christian historical fiction, philosophical retellings, and anyone drawn to stories that explore the transformative power of grace and the weight of human choice.

Related Title

Casting Shadows at Midnight: Poems, Musings, and Writings of a Crisis Chaplain by Dr. Rickey Hargrave Humor, poetry, theology, and personal notes are included. I know enough to write about topics that interest readers. Some of the writing is deeply emotional and personal; the poetry will be heartfelt.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Dr. Rickey Hargrave is a distinguished chaplain, business leader, and public speaker with over 50 years of diverse professional experience. Dr. Hargrave has built a multifaceted career spanning ministry, first responder work, hospital chaplaincy, and business management.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.