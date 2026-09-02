Stolen Histories: Return to Turkey – by Diane J Duca

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About the Book

Dr. Deelinger, known as Dink, is a former professor. She scorns the notion of “the Golden Years” and is not ready to retire. But Dink yearns to do something more meaningful than her current part-time job. When Richard, a former student and now an agent with Homeland Securities Investigations which examines trafficking illegal cultural property, calls her about a case of museum thefts in Turkey, she is intrigued. But she is unaware that Richard is thinking of her as a little old lady not likely to raise suspicion. Nonetheless, Dink jumps at the chance to return to the country where she once taught. Richard and his co-worker Berny, both assure her she would not be in any danger and could be helpful in exposing the smuggler cartel responsible for the antiquity thefts. Her task would simply be to visit antique dealers in Eastern Turkey, keeping her eyes and ears open for leads.

When Dink arrives in Turkey, she meets an interesting Italian, Nuccio, at the airport then again at her hotel. Nuccio and Dink supposedly share a common interest in antiques. But then as she spends time with Nuccio visiting historical sites, the more she feels something is off with him. Despite separate travel agendas, their paths continue to cross. Dink quickly learns her assignment is far from simple, especially when after befriending two young girls, she learns they have illegally crossed the border into Armenia. In Dink’s efforts to uncover the true smugglers, lives are put at risk.

REVIEWS:

“It’s not often that characters like Dink get the spotlight, and this richly drawn older woman carries the show. Dink’s remarkable journey is entertaining in its own right and a welcome opportunity to highlight Turkey’s ongoing efforts to reclaim its irreplaceable cultural treasures. A taught and tender thriller.” – Kirkus Review ADIITIONAL TITLE FROM THIS AUTHOR: Sinister Waters: The Skeleton Coast by Diane J Duca Sinister Waters takes place in Namibia. Two senior American travelers unwittingly become involved in helping a native tribe discover why someone poisoned their cattle. But the amateur sleuths stumble upon a bigger crime-illegal diamonds.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Diane Duca’s travels have inspired her writing; she has visited over 80 different countries. Semi-retired, she works part-time for a social services agency and at her local school district. Dr. Duca’s advanced degrees are from the University of Colorado. She has published two books on nonprofit management, written for national magazines, and newspapers. This is her second novel. She lives in Washington state with her two rescue cats.

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