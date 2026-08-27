Above and Unaware – by J. T. Ryan

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About the Book

This book is a collection of twelve short stories in the genre of science or speculative fiction. The intent of the author was to create entertaining and thought-provoking tales involving science, humor, history, religion, and music. Story topics were designed to be of interest to readers of all ages.

Story subjects include: portals & worm holes, angels & the afterlife, galactic expansion & the Big Bang theory, canine rights & litigation, technology & gerontology, matter & antimatter, superstition & black magic, robots & artificial intelligence, religion & philosophy.

A common theme of the book refers to the gap between what is known versus unknown. Individual stories though are not related and therefore the sequence of reading is totally at the option of each reader.

This book is the sixth in a series of similar publications. The author enjoyed writing these stories and hopes they provide entertainment and inspiration for readers.

MORE TITLES FROM THIS AUTHOR:

Outside of Ordinary by J. T. Ryan Story topics include: robotics, space travel, extra-terrestrials, pandemics, dream interpretation, religion & philosophy, genetic research, and atomic bomb development, as viewed by the pioneer physicists.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Author J. T. Ryan currently lives in Hawaii, formerly in San Diego. Mr. Ryan was likely influenced by his favorite writers, such as Rod Serling (“Twilight Zone”), Ray Bradbury, and Robert Heinlein. Mr. Ryan has worked for the Air Force, Navy, and Los Alamos National Lab, NM. Stories in the book relate in some way to real life experiences, but under the title of a favorite song, and with a fictional twist for reader interest.

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