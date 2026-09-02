Faro & The Peacemakers – by Dr. Fred Stinson III

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About the Book

Faro & The Peacemakers is a mythic militant epic set in an age when humanity is collapsing from the inside out. The Shadow — a cosmic, predatory force born from collective fear, drift, and emotional fragmentation — has seeped into every layer of civilization. It doesn’t conquer through armies or machines; it conquers by eroding the human will, dissolving discipline, and turning adults into passive, distracted shells. As cultures unravel and institutions lose their center, the world stands on the brink of psychological extinction.

From this unraveling rises Faro, a commander forged through discipline, inner sovereignty, and a relentless refusal to surrender to the chaos consuming the age. Faro leads The Peacemakers, an elite cadre of psychological warriors trained to fight on dual fronts: the outer battlefield where nations crumble, and the inner battlefield where the human mind fractures under the Shadow’s influence. Each Peacemaker is a Titan class combatant whose strength comes not from technology or weaponry, but from mastery of archetypes, emotional order, and the disciplined architecture of the self.

The saga unfolds across collapsing cities, cosmic thresholds, and the vast interior landscapes of the human psyche. As nightmares bleed into waking reality and the Shadow manifests through humanity’s unintegrated fears, Faro and his cadre wage a war that is part military campaign, part spiritual confrontation, and part psychological resurrection. Their mission is not merely to defeat an enemy but to **reignite the disciplined flame within humanity**, restoring the capacity for courage, responsibility, and conscious action.

At its core, Faro & The Peacemakers is a story about the war for adulthood — the battle to reclaim inner strength in a world that has forgotten how to stand upright. It blends apocalyptic sci fi, cosmic mythology, and deep psychological insight to create a universe where the fate of civilization hinges on whether people can confront their own Shadow rather than be consumed by it. This is a saga of Titans rising, of inner worlds becoming battlegrounds, and of a final stand against the darkness that grows whenever humanity falls asleep at the wheel of its own life.

MORE TITLES FROM THIS AUTHOR:

Walk with God for 30 Days: Victorious Living by Dr. Fred Stinson III Do you struggle with earthly conflicts and beliefs? This book guides you into daily devotional that will strengthen your thoughts so that you can be victorious with God. Become victorious in all that you do and undertake.

Steps To Absolute Freedom: What I Learned While Rolling Around Earth by Dr. Fred Stinson III This book encompasses what I have learned as a paraplegic living in the USA. One thing is clear: a happy life directly correlates with health, finances, mental health, hope, purpose, and relationships.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Fred Stinson III is a psychotherapist, professor, and comic creator residing in Georgia. Fred loves relating scientific research and fiction to psychological topics. He has been a motivational speaker for many years. He is the author of four books. He loves traveling, visiting historical places, and dining at nostalgic places.

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