A Slow Race Toward Justice: A Rachel Chance and Will Keller Mystery – by Randall Wisehart

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About the Book

It has been two years since Priscilla Knight has seen her granddaughter Shelly. On the same night her friend Brooke Peters was killed, Shelly seems to have vanished. Although Priscilla has insisted that Captain Joe Robinson and the Glen Falls, Indiana police continue to look for her, after two years, Priscilla is ready to settle for closure and accept the probability that Shelly is never coming back.

Rachel Chance is trying to concentrate on being a good aunt to her niece Caitlyn who is visiting from Louisville. However, since Caitlyn is attending a computer camp during the day, Rachel finds plenty of time to help the distraught grandmother Priscilla Knight find closure. Rachel believes it is no coincidence that Shelly disappeared the same night Brooke died in a car crash and hopes finding out more about Brooke Peters will help her find out what happened to Shelly.

At the same time, Rachel’s husband Will Keller and his best friend Andrew Riggins are asked by their friend, police captain Joe Robinson, to help in the search for missing baseball memorabilia that is important to a man who was a father figure for Joe. The autographed baseball and baseball cards of great players from before Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball were presumed burned in a fire, but Will and Andrew begin to suspect that there may be another explanation.

Rachel finds herself working with an important person from her past, former detective and deputy chief, Linda Bonner. Together, they realize that any clues to finding Shelly Knight have dried up over the years. Or been covered up. The only path forward is to find out more about why Shelly’s roommate Brooke Peters died. On the same day Shelly disappeared.

Will helps Rachel follow clues that lead to the owners of the pawn shop that burned down, presumably with the baseball memorabilia as part of the ashy remains. The owners of Poole’s Overstock, people who work for Oliver Poole, and the family of Brooke Peters all might be involved in Brooke’s death, but clues connecting to Shelly Knight can’t be found.

After finding much overlap with Oliver Poole, owner of Poole’s Overstock, Rachel and Will wonder if there is a connection between Shelly’s disappearance and the missing baseball cards. They continue to follow leads, but time after time find dead ends when looking for Shelly or for the missing baseball memorabilia.

Will discovers a warning scrawled on their garage door that threatens Rachel’s niece Caitlyn. Will and Rachel realize they have found danger but have no idea where it’s coming from. Rachel is determined no harm will come to her niece Caitlyn and realizes that the only solution is to find out who is behind the threat. Even if that means putting herself and Will in even more danger. Then the arrival of Caitlyn’s father and stepmother distract Rachel just when she needs her powers of analysis most.

A totally unexpected revelation changes everything for Rachel and Will. Soon, Rachel and Linda Bonner join forces with a friend from the past. A plan is formed, but Rachel and Will only have moments to adapt. And any misstep could have tragic consequences.

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About the Author:

Randall Wisehart has retired from careers as an English teacher and a college professor. In addition to the Rachel Chance and Will Keller mysteries, he has also written three historical fiction novels for middle grades students.

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