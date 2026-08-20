Slices of Life by Rev. Kendale Finley

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The purpose of this book is to affirm that life is much more that a single existence. Each life God has created is a unique life that needs to be treasured and remembered. I have learned that life is more than waiting for future events to bring happiness and fulfillment, but an experience of present moments each to be either endured or celebrated.
As a Christian I believe in the presence of God. That means that God is always present during times of sadness and joy. That is what the term “the presence of God” means. It means that God is always with us in each slice of our lives.
This book is written in the hope that each reader will enjoy and remember each slice of their lives as a precious gift from God.
REVIEWS:
“Ken Finley’s book brought me great pleasure and even caused me to laugh out loud numerous times. The average lay person spends little time thinking about the varied and unusual situations their minister faces. Ken brings both tenderness and humor to each story told. Well done, God’s good and faithful servant.”– Lori Kellum
“I’ve known Ken for years, first as our pastor and then, after his retirement, as a fellow member of the congregation. So when I picked up Slices of Life, it felt less like reading a book and more like sitting down with an old friend. That’s the best thing about it. The stories are short, some barely a page, so it’s an easy book to pick up, read a piece or two, and set back down. But it never feels light. There’s genuine wisdom tucked into these stories, the kind learned across eighty years of living and ministry, and Ken shares his stories like he does his sermons, with a smile and a punchline.”– Ross Davis
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Rev. Ken Finley has been a Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) ordained minister since 1968. He has spent most of that time as a minister to local congregations across the Midwest. He also served as a hospice chaplain for two years.
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