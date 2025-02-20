Mysteries of Alanis: Book 4 of “Hell’s Blade” Series – by R.L. Pool

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

When Holly Kelley joined Pat Langstrom in her return to Estelan, she never dreamed she would find answers to “conspiracy theories” that spurred her imagination from a very early age.

She and Greg Graisson traveled to the Lost Citadel in search of those answers and found themselves bruised, wounded and close to death. They also found Illani.

The little white-haired girl led them into secret catacombs within the Lost Citadel and to the library that told of a civilization that came here from another world.

The research they did there prompted a desire to sail to a land where Mandarin was the language spoken, and the people seemed to be living under ancient Chinese feudalism.

How did that happen? To find the answers, Holly, Greg and Illani would have to sail west to the continent of Alanis. Only there would they finally find the answers to Illani’s heritage.

They would find more than they bargained for. They would find what many in our world have searched for, dreamed of, and sought for ages.

About the Author

R.L. Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives, and sips coffee on his front porch.

