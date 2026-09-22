Lizzie and Alice – Fearless in Florida – by Susan Snyder

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About the Book

A friendship that began under tragic circumstances in the previous novel, “Lizzie and Alice-Allies in Albuquerque,” continues to bloom after the women return to their homes in Pennsylvania. Both, in their late 60s, are seeking new ways to embrace life.

Alice turns to volunteering, which leads to a mugging and a horrific home encounter that nearly ends her life. Lizzie fights a demon called depression and dreams of spending her declining years in a beachside cottage. In between all of this, they visit the farmlands of Amish Country and vacation in Daytona Beach, deepening a friendship they hope will endure as they age in an ever-changing world.

RELATED TITLE:

Off to Be a Soldier, With a Daily Letter to My Wife by Luke Snyder, Introduction and Edited by Susan Snyder Luke Snyder joins the Army in 1944. In a daily letter to his wife Ruth he takes us through his Basic and Medical Training at Camp Barkeley, Texas, his assignment to the 10th Mt. Division, deployment to Italy then to Camp Carson, Co. October 1945.

Home Care by Susan Snyder A single nurse in her 50s changes from hospital to home care. Laugh, cry, and be inspired by her home care visits. Amy, a person of faith meets Liza living in her car and Nolan, a widowed school teacher. The three confront the future.

Lizzie and Alice – Allies in Albuquerque by Susan Snyder A 68-year-old-widowed homemaker from Philadelphia and a 67-year-old single retired teacher from Hershey interact on a flight to Albuquerque. Their sightseeing adventures, horror, grief, and love experiences form an enduring friendship.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Susan Snyder lives in Berks County, Pa. She graduated from Trenton State College in 1973 with a BS in Nursing. In 2021, she edited her father-in-law’s WWII letters into “Off to Be a Soldier, With a Daily Letter to My Wife. Her nursing experience led her to write “Home Care” in 2022. This book is her second in the “Lizzie and Alice Series,” focusing on women over 60 who meet life’s challenges with humor, friendship, and unity.

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