Jonah – by Russell Brothers, Jr.

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About the Book

What happens when a man spends his life trying to outrun God?

Raised in a strong Christian home in Nashville’s Belle Meade community, Russell Brothers Jr. had it all—airplanes, money, a loving family, boats, adventure, influence, and status. But like the biblical Jonah, he chose his own way, and thus began the slow unraveling and transformation into a full-fledged cocaine smuggler.

Driven by pride, risk, and the illusion of invincibility, Russell plunged into a world of high-stakes business deals, reckless living, broken relationships, and international drug smuggling. Along the way, he lost his marriage, his family, his peace, and a few times, his life.

But God was not finished with him.

From the isolation of prison cells and solitary confinement to the brutal honesty of confronting his own rebellion, Jonah: From Rebellion to Redemption, A Life Redirected by God is the gripping true story of a man brought to the end of himself—and the God who met him there.

This is not a polished testimony wrapped in clichés. It is raw, painful, and brutally honest. Russell Brothers does not hide the consequences of sin, yet from the wreckage emerges something stronger than failure: redemption. Through prison ministry, Scripture, suffering, and surrender, Russell discovered that God’s mercy reached farther than any airplane could ever take him.

For readers who have ever:

Wondered if they have gone too far to come back to God

Struggled with guilt, shame, addiction, pride, or failure

Tried to control life their own way

Needed hope after collapse

Questioned whether restoration is still possible

Jonah offers both a warning and an invitation.

This unforgettable memoir moves from the elite circles of Nashville society to the dangerous underworld of smuggling operations, from luxury and excess to prison yards and spiritual awakening. On the surface, it is about a man who plunges into the underworld, yet at its heart, this story is about something far deeper: it is about a God who fiercely pursues the runaway. Russell Brothers is proof that no matter how far you’ve fallen, grace still reaches deeper, and you can still be redeemed.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Russell W. Brothers, Jr. shares an extraordinary true story of devastating choices, life-altering consequences, and God’s transforming grace. Through Jonah, he invites readers to discover hope, redemption, and the power of forgiveness, proving no one is beyond God’s reach.

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