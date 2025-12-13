My Best Friend Lied About Buying My Book…

Q –
Hi Angela,
This is humiliating. My book was published about a month ago. I put a link to it on my Facebook page. I got a couple of thumbs ups. My best friend posted a comment underneath, saying she bought a copy from Amazon.
I had lunch with her yesterday and asked her about my book. She said she received it, read it, and loved it. However, when I started asking her questions, it became crystal clear that she hadn’t read my book. And, I know she lied about buying it, too.
I just led the conversation in a different direction. I was very embarrassed by awkward conversation and I think she was as well. I know she was.
How can I promote my book online, and not get into the same bad situation in the future?
A –
Oh, do we have the podcast episode for you! These awkward exchanges are very common over the holidays.
Episode 29 – AWKWARD! When Friends and Family Lie About Having Bought Your Book
Our guest on the episode is book editor and publicist, Clayton Jones. He’s also an English Professor at the University of Tennessee and our BookLocker authors LOVE him!
Rest assured that this happens to authors ALL the time. That episode explains why it happens, how to avoid it happening, and, most importantly, how you SHOULD be promoting your book (not to friends and relatives!).
