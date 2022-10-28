When Family Members Don’t Read Our Work…

Q –

Angela:

I have a question that may be out of left field, but since you’ve been in writing a long time, I’d like your view to something I posted in my local Facebook writers group:

“For those of you who have significant others or are dating someone, they will know you are a writer rather soon, right? Well, how much do you expect them to be as excited about wanting to read what you write? If they don’t show much enthusiasm about you being a writer or what you write, can that be a hindrance in your relationship or potential relationship?

Obviously, significant others or those we are dating have their own lives and jobs and have to balance all that on top of spending time with us, and on the flip side, we may not get that excited about their jobs either, right?

We as writers do love people reading our work and liking it, and it’s exciting when people closest to us take the time to read our stuff, too.”

Your thoughts, please.