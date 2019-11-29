When Mean Family Members Make Fun of Your New Book

Q –

I just published a new book and (this is embarrassing) I haven’t told anyone in my family about it. I’m too nervous! What if my siblings make fun of me? Yes, they are those types of people. What if my parents think it’s awful and are too embarrassed to tell their friends about it?

I know this probably sounds silly but I just don’t know what to do. Should I just not tell them? I was hoping if I did that they might tell their friends or co-workers and I might make some sales. I feel more comfortable telling strangers about my book than I do my own family and friends. Is this normal?

– Roberta B.

A –

This is actually NOT a unique problem. It’s often easier to “perform” in front of strangers than it is to do so in front of our families. And, sharing your writing is performing…in a literary sense. If someone is raised in an overly-critical family, the fear can be quite real.

Let me preface this by saying there is a not-so-fine fine line between critiquing a book and personal criticism. If I ask someone to read my book, and give me an honest critique, I expect to get it. But, I also expect that critique to be professional, not rude. It seems your family, or at least your siblings, might be inclined to be nasty (i.e. “YOU wrote a BOOK? I bet it SUCKS!”). THAT is not a critique.

When I published my first book, I sent free copies to several family members. I didn’t need to worry about criticism because only one person read it. ONE. (Yeah, that stung.) Now, granted, it was on the topic of writing and my family members, with the exception of my brother, are not writers. But, still, it felt like a slap in the face.

The same thing happened with my second book. So, by the time I published my third (I’ve published 24 books now), I stopped sending out free copies to my family members. Nowadays, I don’t even tell them when I release a book. Instead, I spend my time promoting the book to an audience that I know will be interested in it based on the genre of that book.

I have heard from authors in the past whose families have poked fun at them for publishing a book. All I can say to those authors is…the problem likely stems from jealousy. Almost everyone has a book in them but few, statistically, actually write and publish that book. You’ve done something that most other people will never have the courage to do!

If it’s not jealousy, it simply means your family members are jerks. If that is the case, I definitely don’t recommend sending copies to them, nor even telling them about your accomplishments. Nobody needs that in their lives. Blood may be thicker than water but it’s certainly not thicker than many people’s skin when it comes to family bullying. And, why should we need thick skin in order to deal with the pressures or meanness of family members? If this describes you, find supportive, loving friends and make your OWN family. 🙂

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

