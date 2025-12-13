Episode 29 – AWKWARD! When Friends and Family Lie About Having Bought Your Book

SEND US YOUR COMMENTS!!

We’ve heard it a thousand times: “I KNOW my mother (father, sister, brother, Uncle Cletus, Aunt Ethel, etc.) bought my book! Where are my royalties?!”

And, a thousand times over, we’ve had to break it to an author: “We’re sorry but your relative actually did not buy your book. They lied to you to keep the peace.” And, we provide proof to the author that the sale never occurred. In every single instance, the author’s relatives refused to send the author copies of their receipts proving they actually bought the book (because the receipts didn’t exist).

This is an awkward situation that we run into over and over again, especially around the holidays. We get it. You wrote a book. More than anyone else in the world, you want your family and closest friends to read your book, and be proud of what you’ve accomplished. That’s human nature!

But, are your expectations realistic?

The reality we’ve seen is that most people who are closest to an author actually do not purchase or read the author’s book for a variety of reasons. We’ll tell you why in this episode.

And, to be perfectly honest, it doesn’t matter that much. If you want to impressive book sales, it’s a matter of marketing. Market to the masses, not your friends and family. We discuss that in this episode as well with our special guest, book editor and marketer, Clayton Jones, who is also an English Professor at the University of Tennessee.

