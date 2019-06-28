“I want to solicit stories from my readers for posting on Facebook. What do you think about this idea?”

Q –

My new book is about to be released. I want to use Facebook to solicit related comments and stories from others to help promote my book. Those comments and stories would be posted on Facebook as well. All of my posts would have a link to buy my book. Is that a good idea?

A –

I always recommend using Facebook as a marketing tool but I strongly recommend only posting solicitations for stories on Facebook. Link those to your own website, where you’ll have additional information for potential contributors. Then, publish the stories from potential readers on YOUR OWN website (with permission from the contributors, of course). Then, you can use Facebook to promote each of those stories and, in the same breath, promote your book (and your future books).

You know what they say about putting all of your eggs into one basket. If Facebook ever shuts down your page for some reason, you would lose all that content. Never trust your original content solely to a third party like Facebook. Always post your original content on your own website, and then promote THOSE links.

