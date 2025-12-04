An author, who has been scammed twice before, has repeatedly sent me emails, asking me about this, that, or the other “publishers.” All of them were scammers. I gave him the simple tool he needed to determine if a particular “publisher” or “book marketer” was a scam. Yet, he refused to do the work himself, and kept sending me emails.

For the most recent inquiry, I once again sent him a list of reasons why it was a scam (fake U.S. address, website registered in Iceland, stolen book covers on their site, etc., etc.).

In the last email he sent to me, he copied and pasted text from an AI program that didn’t know what it was talking about (because that AI program doesn’t have the tools that we humans do!). He was about to send the scammer $2500! He insisted that AI was right and that I was wrong.

This was my last response to him:

Please explain why you are using an AI program instead of listening to me? I’ve been exposing scammers in the industry for more than 27 years through WritersWeekly. I gave you all of the tools you need to determine if they’re a scammer.

1. They’re registered in Iceland, like many of the scammers we’ve alerted authors to.

2. They have stolen book covers on their website (copyright infringement and fraud) for books published by other companies years before this website existed.

The list goes on and on and on. I can’t continue to do your research for you.

Again:

11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)

I’ll be blunt. It’s like you’re either looking to get scammed, or you’re trying to waste my time. I am a very busy person. I gave you the tool you needed (the link above). Instead of using it, you chose to write to me again instead of doing your own REAL research.

AI is GARBAGE. Don’t use it.

Good luck to you,

Angela

He was mature enough to write back and he apologized. I appreciated that.

