World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For March, 2022!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been savings these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, I’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

LIAR LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE. YOU HAVE NEVER READ ANYTHING ON OUR WEBSITE.

I just read some of your blogs and found you have amazingly covered every topic. In this line, do you want to cover a topic on wellness, FItness, Lifestyle, and Technology?

WOW! YOU’RE TAKING BIBLIOPHILE TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL!

I want to be a book

WELL, FIRST YOU LEARN HOW TO CORRECTLY APPROACH AN EDITOR…

How can I get money by writing?

IT’S WRITERSWEEKLY.COM (NOT ORG) AND WE DON’T HIRE WRITERS WHO DON’T USE PUNCTUATION.

Dear writer weekly org

I would love to summit an article on how to make money writing articles for different sites please be am anxiously waiting for your approval

12/16/21

My name is Andrey, and I would like to publish an article in WritersWeekly.com. I am a beginner freelance copywriter. I will be glad to further cooperation! What article would you like to receive?

Please give me a task.

12/16/21

Please let me know about the process to submit article.

Do I need to write on the topic of my choice or will it be given?

12/16/21

My editing and proofreading skills are quite well.

12/16/21

I have an ~3000 word essay which I want to publish! There is no angle to this, I just want it off my hands.

12/27/21

Howdy,

I am jordan, a freelancer who provides you articles for your product and website. We will write 800+ word articles including each and every single detail related to your product. Also you can provide information of what kind of post you want.

Article cost $80 via PayPal.

If you are interested then please ping us back.

Waiting for your reply.

Regards

1/18/22

Hey,

I want to write for your publication.I love to write something novel and creative .Assign me topic or field i ll love to write on current issue,social problem,education etc

1/18/22

I am creative writer .

I want to write articles with you

3/9/22

I have read the guidelines, and I can confidently say I am ready to write for this eminent cooperation.

