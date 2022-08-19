World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For August, 2022!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been savings these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, I’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

HOW CAN YOU WORK FOR ME WHEN YOU CLEARLY DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT WE DO?!

I am here to work with you.

COLLABORATE ON WHAT EXACTLY?

It will be my pleasure if we collaborate

IT’S EASY! CLICK ON THAT LINK ON THE TOP OF EVERY PAGE ON OUR WEBSITE THAT SAYS, “WRITE FOR US!”

how to submit articles to the writersweekly website??

I’M BREATHLESS AFTER READING THIS HORRIBLE RUN-ON SENTENCE!

Yes I have tons of awesome hype and smart equiped articles and blogs ideas for you guys as well as website blogging ideas that could make your website make tons of profit that could create more attention and or ways you can get new visitors every week by my ideas for your website

WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD A PUBLICATION COVERING WRITING AND PUBLISHING BE INTERESTED IN THAT?!

article title: Tips on Red Palm Oil Business

THE SIX-WORD QUERY!

article writing used in the world

IF YOU DON’T KNOW CORRECT GRAMMAR AND PUNCTUATION, I CAN’T WORK WITH YOU.

Writing and blogging is what I’m passionate about .so ,here my article for yours platform.

KIND OF PRESUMPTUOUS, DON’T YOU THINK? HOW ABOUT YOU READ OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES BEFORE SENDING ME A NON-SENSICAL EMAIL?

I will send my article in your mail id .please reply my article accepted or not ?

ME, TOO!! WE ALL DO!!!

I want work and Earn

NOT ONLY WOULD I NOT PUBLISH THIS ARTICLE BUT I CAN’T IMAGINE ANY MAGAZINE WANTING TO PUBLISH JUST A DESCRIPTION OF A TYPE OF CANCER!

Cervical cancer general description

YOU SURE CAN! HOW ABOUT READING OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES BEFORE YOU DO THAT?

Can I pitch original articles??

PRETTY SURE THAT’S A LIE…

i experience every type of writing work

ARRRGHH!! READ OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES!!!

How do I proceed in my application to become a writer with your establishment?

THIS IS YOUR FIRST EMAIL TO ME? SERIOUSLY??

After how many hours i receive my payment?

YOU CLEARLY DIDN’T RESEARCH THE MARKET AND YOU ARE SPAMMING EDITORS, WASTING YOUR TIME AND OURS. SHAME ON YOU.

How to eat 1,000 calories a day to jump start your diet!

I GUARANTEE THAT YOU CAN’T.

I can give best article to our website

YOUR CAPITALIZATION AND PUNCTUATION ERRORS HAVE ALREADY LET ME DOWN.

I have writing potential with overwhelmed varieties of topics to write on.if you give me a chance to test me i’m sure i will not let yoy down!

REPEATING ONESELF REPEATEDLY IS A REPEATING ERROR WE SEE OFTEN IN REPITITIOUS QUERY LETTERS.

I am a writer. I was trying to apply for a job at Writer’s Weekly and I was asking how I do apply for a job at Writer’s Weekly.

STOP APPROACHING EDITORS UNTIL YOU’VE READ SOME BOOKS ON HOW TO APPROACH EDITORS.

Hello, I was searching for a website where I could write for others, and by writing, I could earn. I saw your website name in an article, so now I am writing to you. I would like to know that if I start writing here, on this website, what will be the process of it? How will I gain subscribers and how can I start getting paid for it? I would also like to know can I write stories on my own and get paid for it? I am still new in the field, so I would like it if you could help me. These will be the questions I would like to know for now.

WE ARE OFTEN APPROACHED BY PEOPLE CLAIMING TO HAVE IMPRESSIVE DEGREES. AND, WHILE THOSE DEGREES MAY OR MAY NOT EXIST, THE FACT THAT THE DEGREED INDIVIDUAL DIDN’T READ OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES RENDERS THAT DEGREE WORTHLESS TO US.

I have a Masters degree from Harvard and I would like to be a writer. I enjoy writing!

IF YOU CAN’T SPELL POETRY, YOU DEFINITELY SHOULDN’T BE WRITING IT!

Can I submit poetries

See more entertaining installments of World’s Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters RIGHT HERE.

Please tell us what you think in the comments box below! 🙂

