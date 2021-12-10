Why Your Publisher Doesn’t Care if YOU Get Sued

I received the following email this week:

Re: 12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued When Writing Your Memoirs by Angela Hoy, WritersWeekly.com and BookLocker.com

“I just read your article online. I wanted to thank you for writing it. I appreciate it. You’re the only reading that I have found truthful in explaining the outcomes in a realistic legal sense. Example: I wrote to an editor who is an award-winning nonfiction book publisher and she wrote a long article giving advice to people in their comments and it was basically (read between the lines) telling individuals to basically write the manuscript and don’t worry about the legal stuff…”

It’s pretty pathetic when a company is happy to take hundreds or thousands of dollars from you, knowing all the while that YOU might get sued some day for something you included in your book.

Why don’t they care? Because those types of companies are protected from liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, “which provides immunity to online platforms from civil liability based on third-party content…”

At BookLocker, we alert authors if we notice potentially litigious material in their book. And, believe me, it happens ALL the time. While a minority of those authors aren’t happy when we put a hold on their book so they can make changes (you’d be shocked how many authors say they don’t care about being sued because they “don’t have any money anyway”), most authors are extremely grateful that we have helped them potentially avoid getting into a situation that could bankrupt them (to say nothing of the months or years of stress such a situation can cause).

If any publisher tells you “not to worry about the legal stuff” or, worse, tells you that you can’t get sued, demand a refund and find another publisher FAST.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

