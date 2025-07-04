Use ONE LINK ONLY When Promoting Your Book Online! Here’s why…

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

An author wrote in, asking me if, when posting to social media, and when including his bio under articles he writes, if he should include links to all of the major online bookstores where people can buy his books.

I told him to use ONE LINK ONLY. What link is that? The link to his own website, if course!

First, it avoids confusing potential buyers. They’re far more likely to read your social media posts if it’s text, an image (or video), and contains ONE LINK ONLY. If you include several links, it will not only look unprofessional, but it’ll be far too crowded and confusing.

Links change all the time for a variety of reasons. At some point in time, the author may choose to have the book revised, or even re-published. If he lands a traditional contract at some point, that, too, would make all of the old links dead.

What is the one link the author will always have control over? His own website.

I advised him to put his book cover and description on his homepage and, ON THAT PAGE, to give potential buyers three links where they can purchase his book:

1. Amazon.com (that’s where almost everybody automatically goes to purchase books)

2. BarnesandNoble (some people who don’t like Amazon for a variety of reasons will use B&N instead)

3. The publisher’s retail page for his book (if the publisher offers that – BookLocker DOES).

In the future, if links change, all of the author’s old posts, ads, articles, etc. that include his website URL will still lead people to the exact page on the Internet that tells people where they can buy the book today.

Had the author included third party links on other sites or social media channels for months or years, once a link changed, all of those old posts/articles won’t result in any sales. If the author had been using his own website URL all that time, people seeing those old posts and articles will still be able to click on the author’s website, and then find live links that work.

Of course, authors need to remember to check those links often to ensure nothing has changed. If they have, authors needs to immediately update those links on their own website.

