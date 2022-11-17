“What are the top retail links that I should put on my website for book buyers?”

Q –

Angela,

My webmaster is adding information about my book to my website. I know my book is available at lots of websites now but which ones should I have my webmaster include on my website? I know adding all of them would be too much.

J.W.

A –

I hear from authors on occasion who want me to send them every single link where their book is for sale. I don’t do that because, as you said, it would be too much. And, offering too many options will only confuse buyers.

At BookLocker, our books are distributed by Ingram, the largest book distributor. They send a feed to thousands of their retail clients across the globe. It would be downright silly to list thousands of links on a website.

Here are the links you’ll definitely want to include, and make sure the links go DIRECTLY to your book’s page on each website.

PRINT EDITION

Amazon.com

BarnesAndNoble.com (People who boycott Amazon – and there are many – can shop here instead)

Your Publisher’s Website (if you have a publisher that isn’t selling your book directly on their website, find a different publisher)

Chapters.Indigo.ca (for your Canadian readers)

BooksAMillion.com

Powells.com

EBOOK EDITION

Amazon.com

BarnesAndNoble.com

Apple

GooglePlay

Kobo

Your Publisher’s Website

If your publisher doesn’t distribute your ebooks to all of those sites, again, find a different publisher.

