Troubled Publisher Blaming Virus for “Being Closed” is BOGUS

I’ve been trying to keep WritersWeekly a virus-news-free zone (since we’re all being inundated with it elsewhere) but this must be shared.

An author recently contacted me about his publisher, which is one we have already heavily covered here on WritersWeekly. We are, frankly, shocked they are still in business. The author stated his books are no longer for sale on many online bookstores, and further claimed that the publisher blamed the printer and distributor for the availability problems. I’m thinking a likelier scenario is that the publisher owes the printer money, and that the printer simply stopped printing their books.

But, that’s a separate issue from the email the author received from the publisher, which claims they’re closed because of the virus.

First, let me explain that publishing services firms ARE able to do virtual work. There is NO REASON WHATSOEVER for a company like this to not have access to authors’ files, royalties, their server, etc. The publisher has an off-site printer, which drop-ships books to customers and bookstores directly. Everything the publisher does is with computers.

The author wrote to the publisher asking for his production files. He’s been very unhappy with them and he wanted to move his book to another company. Below is part of the response he received. The rest was just fluff.

A case of COVID 19 has been reported in the office building that (name removed) shares. The safety of our staff, and of those around us, is our number-one priority.

As a nonessential business, we have been ordered to close our offices per (the governor). We are arranging to have the offices disinfected by professionals as a precaution. Our offices have been closed entirely until the Stay At Home order has been lifted.

We will attempt to reply to emails as some of us work from home, but as of this writing, we have ceased operations until the situation in the state has been resolved.

HERE ARE THE PROBLEMS WITH THIS EMAIL:

1. They state that there was a case in their office building, and then that the governor ordered their offices closed, and then that they’re disinfecting their offices, and then that they are remaining closed. So, which one is it? These duplicate excuses seem a bit much.

2. Any employee with Internet access can gain access to the company’s server to send an author their files. Period. The employees aren’t plugging their laptops directly into a server on the premises. Their refusal to send files to the author is, in my opinion, completely bogus. I bet they start using the virus as an excuse for not paying royalties, too. They’ve used plenty of bizarre excuses in the past for that.

3. They admit they can send emails…yet that’s all they can do from home? Again, totally bogus.

If your publisher hasn’t been paying royalties, or has been ignoring your emails, and if they’re now pulling the “we’re closed because of the virus” B.S., run to another publisher as fast as you can. Book sales are HOT right now because people are looking for inexpensive entertainment.

At Booklocker, all of our employees work from their homes, and always have. It has always been very important to us that our folks are able to be with their children. We wanted to be with our children, too. Since I positively abhor office politics (and wearing business clothes), and since there was no reason whatsoever for an Internet-based business to have a fancy, expensive office with a granite coffee table, we made the decision 23 years ago to never have a “real” office. Of course, not having all those extra expenses allowed us to publish books for hundreds to thousands less than the “other guys.”

Also, when you allow employees to work from home, they are far happier, and far more dedicated to your customers (our authors and book buyers!). We have the absolute best of the best working for us. I often see our folks working at 6:30 in the morning, and after midnight. The rule is, as long as they get their work done, and done well, they can work whenever they want. Our authors receive responses from our folks (including me) seven days a week. That’s how dedicated they are!

So, our decision early on was an excellent one, and is one of the main reasons why Booklocker has continued to thrive while so many of our competitors have tanked.

Many businesses are now seeing the benefits of allowing employees to work virtually. I hope that continues after this virus nightmare ends. Lower costs, less stress, less commuting (which is great for the environment!), and happy families are far more important than snooty corporate offices that, in many cases today, are simply no longer necessary.

