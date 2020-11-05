Tax Refunds of Tate Publishing’s Owners Will Be “Intercepted” by the Oklahoma Attorney General

Last week, we checked up on the victim restitution progress of Tate Publishing’s owners, Richard Tate and Ryan Tate. As you may recall, they were ordered to pay restitution to their victims (in pitifully small amounts!) by the District Court in Canadian County, Oklahoma.

Taking a look at the “Events” for Ryan Tate’s and Richard Tate‘s cases that have occurred during and after their convictions is interesting. Most recently, we saw that the district court has ordered that both Richard and Ryan Tate’s tax refunds be “intercepted.”

According to the Oklahoma government’s website:

“If the refund has been warrant intercepted, one of the many state agencies throughout the State or one of the 77 Oklahoma district court clerks offices have requested your state refund check to pay on a debt owed.”

We contacted the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office last to see if the Tates have been paying their restitution. Their Communications Director, Alex Gerszewski, responded to us last week, saying, “They are current on their payments.”

Here’s something odd, however. Just last week, the judgements against both Ryan Tate and Richard Tate were online as pdf files. Today, they are gone.

But, don’t worry! You can still see them on the wayback machine HERE and HERE.

And, we have downloads of those pdf files on file here at WritersWeekly as well.

What’s interesting about those judgements is what appears on the very last page of both. The Tates were accused of using their authors’ money at casinos. In the judgements above, both criminals were ordered, in the final judgements, to agree to the following:

“I will not possess or consume illegal narcotics nor visit places where they are dispensed, used, or sold. I will not abuse alcohol or any drug or substances. I will not go to casinos or gambling establishments or participate in organized gambling activities.”

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Restitution Letter about Tate Publishing is missing as well:

Here is a copy of the restitution letter that we found online, which was posted by a victim:

Office of Attorney General

State of Oklahoma

January 24, 2020

[victim’s name and address removed]

RE: Restitution in State v. Ryan Tate, Canadian County District Court Case No. CF-2017-387

and State v. Richard Tate, Canadian County District Court Case No. CF-2017-388

Dear [name removed]:

This letter is in regard to the status of your restitution claim against the Defendants, Ryan and Richard Tate. All verifiable restitution claims have been presented to the Court and included in the final restitution amount ordered to be paid as a condition of the Defendants’ probation.

Enclosed, you will find a Restitution Recovery Form, which requests specific information necessary to finalize and process your payments. In order for your claim to be paid, state law requires that you provide your name, updated and complete contact information, and Social Security number. The form should be returned to our office at 313 NE 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 no later than February 14, 2020, to avoid delays in your payments. Please note that failure to return the form with the requested information will preclude our office from processing your restitution claim, and you will not be able to receive any payments until our office receives the necessary information.

The Court has ordered the Defendants to pay over $900,000 in restitution in monthly installments over the next 20 years. Your restitution claim has been reviewed and $[amount removed] was approved by the Court. Beginning no later than March 11, 2020, you will receive annual payments toward your total approved claim until your restitution claim is paid in full.

Due to the large number of affected consumers in this case, and in order to provide individualized support and assistance, our office has created a dedicated resource for future correspondence. Please direct all questions or concerns to our office by email at Tate-CPU@oag.ok.gov.

We thank you for your attention and patience in this matter.

Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General

Consumer Protection Unit

UPDATE: After I contacted the OK Attorney General about the missing documents on their website, the Communications Director responded with, “The agency that hosts our website is trying to migrate ours to a new vendor (forgive me if my IT terminology is inaccurate) and things like this keep happening. It’s frustrating for me, too. Nonetheless, I apologize for any inconvenience.”

Later this afternoon, he sent me THIS LINK, which has new links to the plea agreement and the sentencing documents.

You can read numerous comments from Tate Publishing’s victims under THIS ARTICLE.

And, read much more about Tate Publishing’s criminal activities and other troubles RIGHT HERE.

