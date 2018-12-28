“Tate Publishing agreed to reimburse their victims but I never submitted a claim! What can I do?”

Q –

I never submitted a claim to the Oklahoma Attorney General. I read that Tate Publishing agreed to pay into a fund for their victims. Is it too late for me to get reimbursed?

A –

Read updates on this disturbing case, and learn what you can do to be included in the Tate Publishing victims’ fund RIGHT HERE.

Are you, too, a Tate Publishing victim? Please share your story in the comments below below.

