How to Get More Writing Jobs (or Sell More Books) With Podcasts – by Ian Chandler

What if there was a way you could expand your network, advertise your services, and increase your social proof (informational social influence) all at the same time? That’s exactly what you can do by becoming a podcast guest. There are literally thousands of podcasts being produced in every imaginable subject field. By following a few proven steps, you can get more exposure as an author/writer by appearing on podcasts.

Step 1: Find the right podcast.

It’s critical to seek out podcasts that align with your areas of expertise. You want to position yourself as an expert so you need to be able to provide a high amount of value for the podcasts’ listeners. The easiest way to find podcasts is by searching podcasting platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Podbean. You can either browse by niche, or plug in keywords to find specific types of podcasts. Once you find a podcast, research it. Ideally, you should listen to a few episodes to get an idea of what the podcast discusses and the types of experts they invite on. If you don’t feel confident that you can offer helpful information to a podcast’s listeners, then you should move on to another podcast. In addition, take some time to figure out what you might talk about and the angle you’ll take.

Step 2: Reach out to the podcast.

Once you’ve found a podcast, it’s time to inquire about being a guest. You have to evaluate this on a case-by-case basis, but most podcasts require guests to be recommended by someone else. This is where your network comes into play. You’ll have to see if a colleague or customer will write in and recommend you.

There are many good ways to go about this, but here’s a solid formula to follow:

1) Write up a template for the person recommending you to use. You don’t have to fill out the entire application form. However, providing a template makes it easier for them.

2) Reach out to a colleague, preferably one who has experience in the same industry as the podcast. The idea is to get as much social proof as possible.

3) Provide your that person with all the details, including the link to the application page and any template/information you want to send to them.

4) After they’re done, send them a very sincere thank you and offer to do a similar favor for them!

Step 3: Showtime!

After you get accepted to be on a podcast, you’ll need to prepare. The amount and depth of material will depend on how much airtime you’ll get. You should already have an idea of how long this will be so plan your material accordingly. It will also depend on the format of the podcast. Most podcasts are interview-based so you might just want some bullet points to reference. If you’ll be speaking for longer, you may want to prepare a script. Remember, the idea is to add tons of value from a unique perspective.

At the end of the podcast, you’ll have a chance to plug your book or writing services. Here’s where you mention your site so that listeners can contact you. Don’t make a big deal out of it (don’t overdo it!). Just let people know that you can be hired through your website. This can be incredibly effective. You’ve just spent a ton of time establishing yourself as an expert on a topic and then people learn that they can hire you outright! Of course, you can also add the podcast to your portfolio for even more social proof.

Like any other networking strategy, this takes time and effort, but if you do it right, you’ll be able to make new connections, and that can turn into more writing jobs.

Ian Chandler is a freelance writer and Head Instructor at Writing Launch.

