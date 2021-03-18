Should Writers/Journalists Let Facebook Host Their Websites and Newsletters? No. Here’s Why.

For YEARS, I have been warning authors to NOT let their publishers “host” their websites. The reason being is that, if that publisher goes out of business, you could lose your entire website with one click of a button. Dog Ear Publishing hosted websites for authors and, when they went out of business, you know what happened to the websites their authors had spent years building. Poof! All gone! I received yet another complaint from a Dog Ear victim last week.

Today, I learned of something far more threatening…but not toward authors. This targets independent writers and journalists. Facebook is going to launch a “newsletter product” for those folks.

Based on the numerous articles posted online about it, all quoting “anonymous sources,” Facebook will host your “monetized” newsletter AND your website! Wow! What a great deal, huh? Or NOT!

You can bet that the minute you post something that Facebook (or any of your readers for that matter) doesn’t like, you’re going to lose your account with them. All of the weeks, or months, or YEARS you spent adding content to your Facebook platform will, poof, be GONE!

Why in the world would any real writer/journalist trust a big-tech company like Facebook to host their newsletter and website. They wouldn’t!

Don’t do it. While “monetized” might sound tempting, it’s doubtful you would make more than a few cents per month on the ads Facebook might sell around your content. You’d fair far better promoting your services on a website that YOU own, with YOUR OWN URL. And, nobody can take that away from you.

Never, ever, ever give ownership or control of your website or newsletter to anyone else. Period.

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

