Dog Ear Publishing Is GOING OUT OF BUSINESS

After more than a year of countless complaints about unpaid royalties, unanswered correspondence, and far more, Dog Ear Publishing has FINALLY announced it’s closing its doors.

WritersWeekly has obtained a copy of an email sent out by Dog Ear Publishing dated May 21, 2020 with the subject line “Dog Ear Publishing is Closing.” It further states:

“In spite of our team’s best efforts, Dog Ear is in the process of finalizing operations.”

The email was sent by an employee who claimed to not have access to the company’s financial information. That may have been an attempt to dissuade Dog Ear’s victims from demanding information about the thousands in royalties owed to them. You know, the money Dog Ear’s owner received from the distributor and retailers for book sales that never got sent to the authors!

They are offering to give authors their production files (the print-ready cover and interior pdf files). But, if they’re not answering emails, or their phone, per the complaints online, authors might have a difficult time obtaining those.

If you are a Dog Ear Publishing author, and if you have your production files, or can obtain them, BookLocker will republish your book for only $78 through the D.I.Y. program. You can sign up for BookLocker’s D.I.Y. program today RIGHT HERE.

BookLocker will assign a new ISBN, replace the copyright page in your interior file, remove all mentions of Dog Ear, and replace the barcode on the back cover. The $78 also includes a print proof of your new edition for your review and approval. Of course, BookLocker books appear on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and numerous other sites across the globe.

WARNING: As of this writing, Dog Ear Publishing is STILL soliciting new authors through their website. That is beyond shameful, in my opinion.

We saw this coming MORE THAN A YEAR AGO! To prevent Dog Ear’s authors from being left in a lurch, like they are now, on April 3, 2019, I sent the following email to Dog Ear’s owner:

Hi Ray,

We are receiving lots of complaints about Dog Ear. The brand name is tarnished because of all the complaints. Are you interested in having us take your existing titles off your hands for a nominal fee?

I never received a response from him. Had he taken that route, his authors’ books would still be on the market.

