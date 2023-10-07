EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT: Infinity Publishing/Fast Pencil is CEASING BOOK PUBLISHING OPERATIONS! Here Are 3 Things Their Authors MUST Do RIGHT NOW!

EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT!

We were alerted by an Infinity Publishing / Fast Pencil author that the company will cease publishing, printing, and distributing its authors books effective 10/15/23. We received copies of the emails they sent to their authors. They only gave their authors one month notice!! And, honestly, with all the complaints about that company online, we were NOT surprised.

We will dive deep into this horrible occurrence next week in WritersWeekly.

In the meantime, ARE YOU AN INFINITY PUBLISHING AUTHOR? Here is what you need to do IMMEDIATELY. Because, who knows how long they’re going to be answering their email?

1. Contact Infinity Publishing/Fast Pencil IMMEDIATELY, and demand copies of your “production files.” Those are the print-ready pdf files for your interior and cover (one pdf file for each).

2. Demand copies of your ebook files.

3. While you are waiting for your files from Infinity, contact me using the form RIGHT HERE. You can also email me at angela@booklocker.com. However, to avoid sp*m filters, we recommend the contact form.

If your files are to our specs (they probably are), we can assign new ISBNs, update your files with those, including a new barcode on the back cover, set your book(s) up with our printer and distributor, and put them up for sale on BookLocker. Your book will be back up for sale on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and numerous other website around the globe.

Print books with files matching our specs qualify for our $199 DIY fee.

At BookLocker, we will work quickly to get your book(s) back on the market ASAP!

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

