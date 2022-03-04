Complaints about SPS / Self Publishing School / Chandler Bolt

Sometimes, I wonder if people just don’t know how to use search engines. Seriously. Most of the questions I receive in a day have answers right there for the immediate taking – in Google and on other search engine websites.
An author contacted me about Self Publishing School, a.k.a. SPS. Oh yeah, I’d heard of them. It took me less than five minutes to send him this:
Hi (name removed),
You should read these links:
Self-publishing school and Chandler Bolt is a SCAM. $5,990 down the toilet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLGeDS4QPa0
Fast forward to 4:45.
It’s an interview with a woman who says she lost $4K to them.
PissedConsumer.com
Page down several times on that one. Lots of complaints.
There are more online as well.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
