IMPORTANT: If You Have a Book to Publish, WAIT UNTIL BLACK FRIDAY to Sign Up, and Pay HALF PRICE at BookLocker!

IMPORTANT NOTE: You do NOT need to submit your final manuscript yet. You can sign up starting on Black Friday to take advantage of this sale, and submit your manuscript for formatting at YOUR convenience, and on YOUR schedule. No deadlines!

BookLocker’s Famous HALF-PRICE Black Friday thru Cyber Monday Book Publishing Sale IS IMMINENT!

BEGINS: 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Black Friday, 11/28/25

ENDS: At midnight Eastern Time on Cyber Monday, 12/01/25

Get Your Book Published for Only $487.50!

DETAILS, the link to sign up, and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.

First come, first served! Our annual half price sale is EXTREMELY popular. Some authors wait for months to submit their manuscripts so they can get published for half price. We work on files in the order they are uploaded so sign up on Black Friday to get near the front of the line!

YOUR SAVINGS –

AT YOUR SERVICE PACKAGE PRICE: $975

Your Discount: -$487.50

Discounted price: $487.50

(We’ll get your book to market approx. 1 month after you submit your final file to us!)

PROFESSIONAL AUTHOR PACKAGE: $1350

Your Discount: -$487.50

Discounted price: $862.50! (That’s FAR less than most publishers charge for their regular service!)

(We’ll get your book to market approx. 1 month after you submit your final file to us!)

THE WORKS! PACKAGE: $2350

Your Discount: -$487.50

Discounted price: $1862.50! (That’s ALSO far less than most publishers charge for their regular service!)

(We’ll get your book to market approx. 6 weeks after you submit your final file to us!)

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

AT YOUR SERVICE PACKAGE

Interior formatting assistance and PDF conversion

Original paperback and ebook cover design. (If you want a hardcover edition, too, choose the $499 add-on service when signing up.)

Assignment of BookLocker ISBNs

Barcode

Print galley (the first printed, bound copy of your book)

Full print distribution (Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, BooksAMillion, Chapters/Indigo, and numerous other retailers across the globe!)

Basic ebook formatting/conversion (epub and mobi) and listings on Amazon.com, Google Play, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple, Kobo (Canada’s popular ebook retailer), and Overdrive (which sells ebooks to thousands of schools and libraries worldwide).

PROFESSIONAL AUTHOR PACKAGE – ALL of the above PLUS:

Copyright registration

Library of Congress Control Number registration

Book trailer

Category/keyword analysis by BoostABook

THE WORKS – All of the above in both packages PLUS:

A hardcover edition (in addition to the paperback and ebook) at no extra charge

Proofreading of the first 25,000 words (Additional can be purchased at $0.025/word after you review the initial proofreading. This is, of course, optional.)

IMPORTANT NOTE: For color-interior books, there are no extra formatting fees if this package is chosen.

We never ask our authors for testimonials but they keep sending them in! 🙂 You can see those RIGHT HERE.

Read more about what’s included in each package HERE.

Ask Angela! Submit any question about publishing to Angela Hoy RIGHT HERE. She is the President and CEO of BookLocker and, yes, after 25 years, she still personally answers ALL of her own email! 🙂

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.