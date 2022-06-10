ARE YA SCARED?! New Author Cold-Feet-Syndrome is REAL!

If I had a nickel for every time an author, who’s book was about to be published, got cold feet…

I get it!! You’re about to put your masterpiece out to the masses. You risk bad reviews on Amazon, friends and family not buying your book (even though they said the would), and you may even fear that people will ridicule your writing behind your back. I’ll be honest. If that last one describes you, you’re paranoid. 😉

So, what is a shy new author to do? I’ll tell ya!

1. Put that book out there! You’ll never know unless you try. It is a shame when someone works for months or even years on a book, freaks out with anxiety, and then shelves it. Forever. Being an author requires courage. Find yours!

2. If you are truly concerned about your reputation, publish your book under a pseudonym.

The fact is, only after your book is published will you receive honest feedback from readers. That feedback makes all of us better authors! And, we can use that advice when writing our future books!!

It breaks my heart when an author wants to throw their unpublished manuscript into the virtual desk drawer, especially after an author has paid for publishing services, and has gone through the entire process, right up to the point where the files are about to be uploaded to the printer. The good news is I have been able to convince all of the shy authors I’ve worked with in the past to put on their big boy and girl panties, and to let it go – out there to the masses. Let people read it. Share your wisdom, information, fiction, and even wit with the masses.

You will probably be pleasantly surprised with the feedback you receive. And, you’ll start making some money for all your hard work!

At BookLocker, we don’t publish garbage. If I didn’t have confidence in an author’s book, I would not have agreed to publish it. 🙂

