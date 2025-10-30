WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 10/30/2025

BOOKLOCKER’S 30%-OFF HALLOWEEN SALE IS IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW! Get your book published for $293 off!!! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE !

According to this week’s issue, what is one way to know if a “book club” is a scam?

***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free EBOOK of your choice from Booklocker.com!

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.