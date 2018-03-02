The Gay & Lesbian Review
P.O. Box 180300
Boston MA 02118
Phone: (617)421-0082
Fax:
Website: http://www.glreview.org
Guidelines: http://www.glreview.org/writers-guidelines-for-submission/
Editor: Richard Schneider Jr., Editor.
Email address: HGLR@aol.com
About The Publication:
“A bimonthly journal of GLBT history, culture, and politics.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 12K. Bi-monthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Response time varies. Sample available by request via email or regular mail. Subscription $23; $33 Canada; $43 other. Pays $100 for original feature articles to 4,000 words; $50 for book (and other) reviews.
Current Needs:
“Essays and book reviews. Topic areas open, but GLBT content is essential.” Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
N/A
Hints:
“We receive a large number of personal memoirs and autobiographical writings, which is a genre that we really don’t publish. Unsolicited book reviews are not accepted. In general, I prefer proposals to completed papers, especially when the latter were originally written for a different venue.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes