The Gay & Lesbian Review

P.O. Box 180300

Boston MA 02118

Phone: (617)421-0082

Fax:

Website: http://www.glreview.org

Guidelines: http://www.glreview.org/writers-guidelines-for-submission/

Editor: Richard Schneider Jr., Editor.

Email address: HGLR@aol.com

About The Publication:

“A bimonthly journal of GLBT history, culture, and politics.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 12K. Bi-monthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Response time varies. Sample available by request via email or regular mail. Subscription $23; $33 Canada; $43 other. Pays $100 for original feature articles to 4,000 words; $50 for book (and other) reviews.

Current Needs:

“Essays and book reviews. Topic areas open, but GLBT content is essential.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

N/A

Hints:

“We receive a large number of personal memoirs and autobiographical writings, which is a genre that we really don’t publish. Unsolicited book reviews are not accepted. In general, I prefer proposals to completed papers, especially when the latter were originally written for a different venue.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes