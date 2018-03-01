World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For March, 2018!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks.

Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, red font. See if you recognize the themes below.

DOES SHE WANT US TO SEND HER A FUNNY COMMENT?

I am interested in writing and sending you weekly articles of any topic you provide me wit.

WHY WOULD OUR READERS, WHO ARE WRITERS, BE INTERESTED IN THESE ARTICLES?

I’ve been brainstorming some bathroom organizing and storage space ideas and guest post titled something like that would be a good fit for your site.

A HARD WORKING WRITER USES PUNCTUATION!

Will my hard work be rewarded

ME, TOO! BUT, I KNOW THAT EARNING ADDITIONAL WRITING INCOME REQUIRES MORE THAN A GENERIC, 8-WORD QUERY.

I would like to have an additional income!

THIS PERSON INCLUDED ALL THEIR BANK ACCOUNT INFO. VIA EMAIL, INCLUDING ACCOUNT AND ROUTING NUMBERS.

respected mam

you choose articles and pay the ones which are original. this story is real and genune (article-attached herein). please accept it and send me the payment according to the given rules of your publication.would love to accept whatever payment you feel deserving for me.

thanking you

IT REALLY SUCKS WHEN THE SHIFT KEY ON YOUR COMPUTER DOESN’T WORK, RIGHT? APPARENTLY, HIS QUESTION MARK KEY IS ON THE FRITZ AS WELL.

respected sir/ma,

i want to submit an article via mail in your magazine. please check it out. will i get paid if its acceptable and publishable.

ANOTHER POOR VICTIM OF THE DEAD SHIFT KEY. AND, THIS QUERY (AS WELL AS OTHERS FEATURED HERE) IS VERY UNPROFESSIONAL.

hey, i am penning down to you,because i want to get my work published on writers weekly,the question is that will you publish it under my name ?

A WRITER BASICALLY? WOULDN’T A PROFESSIONAL WRITER KNOW HOW TO USE CORRECT PUNCTUATION AND CAPITALIZATION?

Wanna earn through writing an article, I am a writer basically, so i want to make cash of my skills

Please drive me a way to do so

PROFESSIONAL WRITERS KNOW HOW TO SPELL ARTICLE!

where can i write the articals

IF YOU CAN’T SPELL WRITING, YOU SHOULD REALLY LOOK FOR ANOTHER LINE OF WORK.

hello, my name is leslie an di was wondering about the writting job,

and how does it work. if i could get more information that would be great

thankyou.

A RUN-ON SENTENCE LIKE THIS DESERVES A PERIOD AT THE END, DON’TCHA THINK?

I have tremendous interest in writing, so I would like to articles for you, so please tell me the procedure how to send it

IF HE KNEW ANYTHING ABOUT WRITERSWEEKLY, HE’D KNOW THAT WE NEVER, EVER PUBLISH HORROR AND THRILLERS.

I wanna work with “writersweekly” with my best thriller & horror story plots.

GROWN UP “FREELACE” JOB? WHAT IS THAT?!

I want to tell my story, and my methods, how persons shoud use own sources and methods to grown up freelace job.

See more entertaining installments of World's Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters RIGHT HERE.

