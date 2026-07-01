The Forge Literary Magazine

4018 Bayview Ave

San Mateo CA 94403

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://forgelitmag.com/

Guidelines: https://forgelitmag.com/submit/

Editor:

Email address: mailto:publisher@forgelitmag.com

About The Publication:

“The Forge Literary Magazine was founded by volunteers from the Fiction Forge, an international online writers’ forum, which counts amongst its members and alumni winners of numerous literary awards, including the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, O. Henry Prize, the Bridport Prize, the Bristol Short Story Prize and the Pinch Literary Award in Fiction. The Forge Literary Magazine is a project of Forge Literary Press, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in the state of California. We nominate our pieces for Best American Essays, Best American Short Stories, Pushcart, Best of the Net, Best Small Fictions, and Best Microfictions. Questions? Please email us.” Weekly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 2-4 months of acceptance. Buys exclusive worldwide English language rights for the first month, then all rights revert back to the author. No reprints. Usually responds within a few days, but it may be up to four months. Guidelines online.”

Current Needs:

: “Literary fiction and nonfiction.” Pays $100/piece up to 5,000 words. Submit ms via Submittable. Writers are not charged a fee when using Submittable for this publication. “

Pays $100/piece

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please do read our submission guidelines carefully. We mainly publish literary work. Genre elements are fine as long as the overall flavor of the piece is literary.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes