WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 06/19/2026

According to EPISODE 45: How to Earn Thousands Per Month in Book Royalties, name one thing that BookLocker‘s international bestselling author, Gary Sturgis, did to organically build his social media accounts to half a million followers.

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