Six Steps to Writing “How-to” Articles for Profit – by John Riddle

Writing a “how-to” article is something you should consider trying. Think about the endless possibilities for these types of articles. Throughout any given day, hundreds of thousands of people are searching online for articles that will show them “how to do something.” Some of the how-to articles I have written include: How to Get Your Child to Brush Their Teeth, How to Find the Best Chiropractor and How to Shop for a Used Car.

Here are six steps that will help you create great how-to articles:

1. Find a great idea.

Ideas are everywhere but the secret to your success as a freelance writer is deciding which ideas are the best ones to pursue. The #1 source of finding great ideas is you. Every personal experience that you have survived is an idea for an article. Some years ago, I had a flat tire late at night. I had no flashlight and no cell phone, and after nearly 30 minutes of struggling to get the hubcap off, a large truck passed by. The headlights of the truck revealed that I was trying to remove the rim. A few days later, I sat down and wrote “How to Prevent and Survive a Flat Tire” which was immediately purchased by an editor for Family Safety & Health magazine.

2. Remember your audience.

Before you start writing, remember your audience. Who will be reading the article? Will it be for a professional audience – perhaps physicians and scientists? If so, then your article needs to be written in language they will be looking for. But, if you are writing the article for everyday people, your language needs to be free of technical jargon.

3. Use quotes to validate your article.

Every successful how-to article should have an expert or two offering a quote. Finding experts who are willing to be quoted is very easy. Profnet.com is operated by the Public Relations Society of America and they allow journalists and freelance writers to submit questions to experts in hundreds of subject areas. I use ProfNet quite often and my articles and books are filled with quotes from many sources.

4. Rewrite until it makes sense.

Many new writers get an assignment, but then rush through the writing process, and turn in a manuscript that doesn’t make sense. Every writer needs to write, rewrite, and edit until they feel their masterpiece is ready to submit. This is especially true for a “how-to” article.

5. Use humor when appropriate.

There is nothing like a touch of humor to make a “how-to” article shine, but only use humor if the market you are writing for allows it. Check back issues of the publication you are writing for to see if other articles have used funny quotes or stories.

6. Know when to wrap up.

Unfortunately, many writers fall victim to what I call the “Energizer Bunny” syndrome. They keep going, and going, and going…and never know how to end the article. It is important to know how to write a “how-to” article that has a super ending paragraph. Study other examples of these types of articles and you will be on your way to writing your own dynamite closing.

Throughout my freelance writing career, I have found that these types of articles have been the easiest and the fastest ones to create. Once you try a how-to article or two, you will see and experience what I mean.

John Riddle is a freelance writer, author, and ghostwriter from Bear, Delaware. His byline has appeared in major newspapers, magazines, websites and trade journals all across the country. He is the author of 34 books, including a few health and medical titles, and has worked as a ghostwriter on numerous projects. John is also the Founder of I Love To Write Day, a grassroots campaign he launched in 2002 to have people of all ages practice writing every November 15. Last year over 25,000 schools all across the United States held special I Love To Write Day events and activities. He is a frequent speaker at both Christian and secular writing conferences, and recently appeared at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. You can obtain a quote for John’s ghostwriting services here: https://marketplace.writersweekly.com/ghostwriters

RELATED:

Corporate Curricula – an Overlooked Writing Opportunity? – By Marlene Caroselli

An $8K Freelance Research Gig! Finding Freelance Opportunities at Associations – By John Riddle

A SUB-NICHE! How to Create Unique Online Content in a Flooded Market – by Laura Peill

6 Paying “List” Markets for Writers! by Tatiana Claudy

Whitepapers: A High-Income Writing Project! by Karoki Githure

Have a Freelance Success Story to share? We pay $40 on acceptance, non-exclusive electronic rights only. Success stories run around 300 words but we're very flexible. Our guidelines are here:

http://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

>>>Read More Success Stories<<<

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html