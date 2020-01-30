Writers, Are You STUCK? Here are 4 Way to Push Past Unexpected Obstacles – by Jane Fazackarley

Every writer has their individual challenges. It could be illness, disability, trying to juggle family commitments, or holding down a day job. But, whatever obstacles are holding you back, you can push past your limitations, and live your writing dreams. Here are a few steps you can take to get your writing career moving in the right direction.

1. Team Up

Committing to larger projects is intimidating, even for advanced writers. However, taking on a sizable project seems even more of a struggle if you’re coping with health issues or other obstacles. The answer? Team up with a friend. New writers often don’t consider the research and editing involved in a project. Share this workload, too. Then you can focus on what you do best: writing. Teaming up with a friend also gives you someone to turn to if you need inspiration to develop angles, or get words on the page.

2. Find Your Right Time

It’s easy to envy writers who get up extra early, and get their project work out of the way while pitching to new clients, and building their business. However, we’re not all built the same and the routine that works for one writer won’t work for another. For instance, I constantly have people visiting in the morning and then there are the usual disruptions that come with living in a household. It makes it hard to concentrate and get work completed during the day. However, after dinner, I know I can work through with no interruptions and I can continue into the early morning if I want to. The evening is also a time when I’m at my most focused. So, all around, it makes a better time for me to write. Don’t think about the routine other writers keep. Find your right time and you won’t look back.

3. Find a Mentor

Every writer has times when they’re not sure in which direction they’re heading. Or, perhaps they have a specific problem they’re struggling with and they can’t see a way past it. This is where working with a mentor can really help. An outsider will take a different approach to a problem than you and they’re likely to come up with solutions that you might not have considered. If your budget is tight, then mentoring needn’t cost anything. There’s plenty of Facebook groups and online writing communities that give solid advice on how to move your business forward.

4. Step Away From the Computer

We all need time out, especially when our mind is on other things, or the words just won’t flow. If you feel like this, sometimes stepping away from the computer, and taking a break, is the best thing you can do. Likewise, if you’ve got health issues or other obstacles that make it difficult to work, it’s okay to take a step back. When you return to your work, you’ll have a different mindset and the angles and words will flow more easily.

Running any business has its difficulties. However, the challenges of keeping on top of a writing career are unique with the need to keep coming up with fresh angles, new content, and a variety of pitches to potential clients. Managing a writing business is even more difficult when you have additional obstacles standing in the way. However, teaming up with a friend, finding a mentor, establishing a routine you’re comfortable with, and taking time out when you need to can help your writing thrive.

Jane Fazackarley is a freelance writer specializing in the eCommerce, payment processing, and retail niches. Her work has appeared on multiple sites including GoDaddy, RetailNext.com, and Webretailer.com. Her debut novel, Then He Left Me, is available on Amazon.

