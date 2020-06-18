QUERY US! We Need Feature Articles!

We Need Feature Articles – and we’ll pay $60 for them!

WritersWeekly’s feature articles are general information articles concerning ways to make more money through writing. This can include tips on how to improve or streamline your writing business, ways to get your pitches accepted, markets and genres you’ve discovered, or how you succeeded in a new writing style. For those of you who have been making your living with your words for several years now, I’d love to see your “Here’s how I did it, and YOU can do it too!” ideas. This column also includes list articles, “how to” articles, and unique paying markets that most writers may not know about. We especially like collections of paying markets on a specific genre.

What we DO NOT want are articles on how to write, how to organize your home office, how to manage your time so you will be sure to write something each day, or how to get started in freelance writing. Most of our readers are already established writers, and are not looking for “Freelancing 101” type articles.

Please read our WRITER’S GUIDELINES before querying us.

