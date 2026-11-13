The Benefits (and Fun!) of Organizing Your Writing History – by Wendy Hobday Haugh

Recently, I’ve been asking different writers I meet whether they keep any sort of physical album that visually traces their published writing history. A 3-ring binder, perhaps, with sleeves containing each consecutive article or story, along with its corresponding magazine cover, if applicable. Surprisingly, not one of the writers I’ve asked thus far has replied yes. Having documented my career as a part-time freelance writer in this tangible form for decades now, I’ve not only enjoyed the celebratory ritual but found that my binders provide several unexpected benefits.

A gift for family, friends, followers, and YOU.

I keep a numbered list on my computer of all my writing sales, including publication name, date of issue, and subject matter (in retrospect, I wish I’d included my earnings also). A nearby file cabinet houses stacks of magazines in which my work appears. But, honestly, who besides me is ever going to wade through my computer in search of my master list? And is anyone really going to bother thumbing through hundreds of pages of ad-filled magazines in search of my stories? Doubtful.

Having my work organized chronologically in binders becomes a readily available resource for family, friends, and other writers I mentor. My three sons have followed my career peripherally over the years, but there may come a time when perusing their mom’s body of work will hold greater significance. I won’t be around forever, but the subjects I’ve chosen to pursue will be there for them, should the interest arise. I have gained a far deeper understanding of my own late writer-parents through the body of published stories, articles, and poetry they left behind. Perhaps one day my kids and grandkids will enjoy a similar experience.

Success begets success.

Freelancing can be a daunting and isolating pursuit at times, especially early on, and writers need all the encouragement they can get. Periodically revisiting my writing albums over the years has been vastly therapeutic, bolstering my confidence when spirits sag. And watching my body-of-work grow, sale by sale, has helped silence my inner critic by reminding me: “Hey! You did it before—you can do it again!”

Living history at a glance.

Viewing these binders illuminates the different stages of my personal life, as well as my writing career, by tracing the topics that interested me and the diverse people and experiences I encountered along the way. I see my struggles and joys as a new mother reflected in sales from one decade, and my romantic fantasies in another. More recently, artists and artisans have been my focus, along with some personal revelations. Perusing an album, even decades later, can trigger surprisingly vivid memories of editors I worked with or words, phrases, and paragraphs I struggled to get just right. Recalling how hard I labored to earn each acceptance drives home the fact that, as freelance writers, we basically apply for hundreds of jobs during the course of our careers. Talk about perseverance and stamina! A writer’s life is filled with so many rejections, yet so many acceptances, too—as your ever-growing albums will show.

If you’re a prolific writer with far too many published pieces to document, you may choose to edit your albums, selecting only your best work or those pieces most significant to you. Or you may opt to organize entries by subject matter: fiction, non-fiction, children’s, op-ed, profiles, personal stories, etc. But, for me, chronologically organized albums have worked best, enabling me revisit at a glance the path of a challenging career I’ve enjoyed for 48 years.

If you’ve never considered compiling an album of your published works, why not give it a shot? It’s never too late to start, and it’s well worth the effort.

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Wendy Hobday Haugh’s short stories, articles, and poetry have appeared in dozens of national and regional publications, including Highlights for Children, Woman’s World, WritersWeekly.com, Simply Saratoga, and 19 Chicken Soup for the Soul books. Her middle-grade novel, UGLY CAT, was published in 2025 by BookLocker.

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