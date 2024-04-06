The Author Side of BookTok Offers Lots of Promotional Opportunities! – by Paige Lawson

Avid readers might have stumbled upon the library of TikTok, commonly known as BookTok. Here, fans share their reading wrap-ups, provide recommendations, create short films of their favorite scenes, and so much more. However, more recently, a new section of the library has opened: AuthorTok.

Aspiring authors, both publishing and unpublished, have gathered here to show what being a writer really entails. It’s also used for some free advertising because, let’s be honest, who isn’t going to promote their book on a platform that garners over 100 million users in just the U.S. alone?

This article is going to take a brief look at five things you can find on AuthorTok that might help you feel a little less alone in this lonely field of writing. You might also find tips and tricks that propel your own writing to the next level.

1. The Idea

Writer’s block, dead ends, and tiny ideas we don’t know how to flesh out. It’s great being able to watch someone else’s process and how they get that first line, character, or scene idea down into a full plot.

Authors on TikTok are becoming more open with what it’s like to plan a novel. We’re able to see the behind-the-scenes and how stressful it can actually be. And for first-time writers, it can be incredibly reassuring to know that authors don’t just sit and write a masterpiece in one sitting.

2. Writing Sprints

With the go-live feature, AuthorTok allows writers to livestream with their followers, and host writing sprints. It’s become an active community for fellow authors to get together, and work on their manuscripts in a safe environment where they can chat, share ideas, and motivate each other to keep going.

It’s also a great way of finding someone to give you feedback on your manuscript. A lot of authors are offering manuscript swaps, where you each provide a beta read of each other’s work.

3. Securing an Agent

Those lucky enough to land a traditional publishing contract are sharing what it takes to make your manuscript stand out. From posting book proposals to drafting up the dreaded synopsis, there’s something to learn from each of them.

AuthorTok has also been known for garnering the attention of agents who are using the app to find manuscripts that are already gathering some interest from the TikTok audience.

4. Promotion

It wouldn’t be a good use of a social media platform if you didn’t use it to share your work with the world.

Authors on TikTok have started doing unboxing videos of their first print editions. Not only is this inspiring for other writers, but it’s also free advertising for their work. And, they are also getting their name out there simply by posting videos.

5. Advice

Whether you’re looking for the perfect place to find an editor, struggling to decide on a book cover design, or even what names to use for your characters, the users of AuthorTok are all happy to help each other out. They know how difficult it is to be at the starting line, the middle, and even the finish line.

This isn’t a group of people you are trying to impress, and fool into thinking you have everything together. This is a group of people who are either right where you are, or have been there, and have the perfect tips for how to move forward.

All in all, AuthorTok is a great new community of writers, full of inspiration, motivation, and potential lifelong friends. Why journey the world of writing alone when you can do it with others?

From a small town in England, Paige is a creative writing student finishing up her degree at Falmouth University.

