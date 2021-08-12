Articles

WritersWeekly Needs Feature Articles – Pays $60 for around 600 words

August 12, 2021 No Comments

CALLING ALL WRITERS!

We need Feature Articles.

Topics include: List Articles on Niche Paying Markets, Interesting New Trends in Freelance Writing; Writing / Publishing Technology; Tips/Tricks to Improve One’s Freelance Writing Business (Making More Money), etc.

With the ever-looming threat of another wave of business closings and government-mandated lock-downs, we’d love to get pitches on things you’ve learned to help your business thrive through the last quarantine period.

Submit queries per our Writers’ Guidelines, found RIGHT HERE.

