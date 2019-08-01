How I Got Amazon to Remove a Negative Review About My Book! – by Geri Spieler

Writing any book is a huge commitment. I say it takes fire in the belly to tackle the task, get it to fruition, and then to actually get it online for the world to read….and criticize. That is the tough part. You put your heart and soul into creating this manuscript. It can take years to reach book buyers and you want to know what your readers think.

Or…maybe you don’t.

Whether you are a stone-cold experienced writer or journalist, or someone who just completed your family memoir, launching your “baby” is a thrill, and terrifying at the same time. If you want the world to read your book, you must get it to a platform where the public can find it. Now, you are vulnerable to whatever others think of your work.

Are you professional enough to accept comments and reviews of your book that aren’t glowing praise? And, where is the line between legitimate criticism of your book, and just plain disparagement and nastiness?

Sometimes, it is difficult to tell.

There are folks out there who like to tear others down because they can, with no repercussions. They are anonymous. They can say what they want and there is nothing you can do about it. Amazon is not about to remove a review that is negative.

Here is the exception that I found useful and why I was successful in getting a very negative review of my book taken down:

The review was personal. It was vicious, and full of distortions and slanderous comments. This was not a book review. Rather, it was a personal attack on me.

For over two years, it stayed up on my Amazon page because I didn’t think there was anything I could do about it. Then, at my Meet Up, Shut Up & Write group, one of the attendees said I could ask Amazon to take it down.

Some options included:

• Go to the book review, and click on “Report abuse.”

• Write to Amazon at help@amazon.com, and explain why the review is inappropriate.

• Report the review to Amazon seller support.

I don’t recommend replying to the review as that can only make the problem worse. People who have left a negative review do not want to be challenged and you will only get into a stressful online (public!) exchange with them.

If you can’t get the review taken down, you may be able to move it lower by asking those who have read your book to review it on Amazon, and also to click “helpful” next to the other good review. Those reviews will move up higher on Amazon’s list.

It’s hurtful to see negative reviews about something you spent precious time creating but reviews go with the territory. Understand the difference between comments about your book and attacks on you. Amazon does draw a line when it comes to that.

RELATED

Geri Spieler a journalist and investigative reporter. She has written for the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes and as a Research Director for Gartner, a global technology advising company and currently is a regular contributor to Truthdig.com, an award-winning investigative reporting website. Her nonfiction book, Taking Aim at the President, published by Macmillan, has won many first-place awards and has been optioned for a movie on the “big Screen” by screenwriters Andrew Logan and Taylor Allen.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green