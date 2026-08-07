EPISODE 52 – Four Industry Professionals Discuss Scams, Author Egos (!!), and AI

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This week, we have two guests onboard, and the conversation takes many turns, with PLENTY OF LAUGHS!

Stacey Smekofske and Troy Lambert are popular and respected writing and publishing professionals who also host the “Pros Talking Prose” podcast. Stacey and Troy join Angela and Brian to discuss how even intelligent and seasoned authors and writers can still wind up getting scammed by the very sophisticated overseas publishing crime cartel.

However, the guard rails came down, and we wound up getting into many other subjects, including the very contentious topic of authors using Artificial Intelligence (AI), our experiences with various types authors (there’s some juicy stuff there!), and other interesting and bizarre experiences we’ve all had while working as professionals in the literary industry.

In this episode, you’ll also hear what Stacey and Troy discuss what differentiates a good book from a GREAT book, and SO MUCH MORE!

This episode is a TWO-PARTER since the conversation went into overtime. Part Two will be posted next week.

There’s a lot of knowledge (and laughter – Stacey and Troy are A HOOT!) shared in this episode, so you won’t want to miss a minute!

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE

Don’t get scammed! Publish your book with BookLocker.com.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.