8 Paying Poetry and Short Story Markets for Writers – by Biljana Tadic

If you are someone who likes to write poetry and/or short stories, here is a list of nine markets that pay writers for those. What is great is that you don’t have to be an established writer to submit your work. Many magazines state in their submission guidelines that they accept works by authors who have not been previously published. It’s your chance to show the world your literary talent!

Stinging Fly is the high-profile literary journal. They publish poetry, fiction, essays, interviews and short stories. The magazine also accepts poetry and prose in translation. All work must be previously unpublished. They pay $30 per magazine page for fiction and non-fiction, $50 per poem and $250 for featured poet.

Split Lip magazine is a literary journal. They accept poems, fiction, memories, interviews and reviews. Fiction must be from 1,000 to 3,000 words in length, memories under 2,000 and short fiction under 1,000. They pay from $25 to $50; payment for print is $5 per page.

Rattle is a poetry magazine. They publish poetry and translations of poetry. Each issue features a theme related to a particular community of poets, such as teachers, or slam poets. They pay $200 per poem in print, and $100 for online contributors. All submissions are automatically considered for the annual $2,000 prize.

Beneath Ceaseless Skies is an online magazine, dedicated to publishing literary adventure fantasy. The magazine seeks short stories up to 15,000 words. They pay 8 cents per word.

Plenitude magazine is Canada’s only queer literary magazine. They accept poetry, fiction, nonfiction, book reviews and interviews. Fiction and nonfiction story length must be up to 5,000 words; book reviews up to 1,000 words and articles up to 3,000 words. They expect query first. They pay 35 CAD per poem and 80 CAD per prose, book reviews and articles.

Confrontation magazine is a literary journal founded in 1968. They accept poetry, short stories and essays. Stories length is up to 7,200 words, and essays are usually 1,500 to 5,000 words long. Also, you can send up to five poems per submission. They pay $150-$200 per story, $75-$100 for poems and $100-$150 for essays.

Westerly is a literary magazine that is produced at the University of Western Australia. The magazine publishes fiction, poetry, non-fiction, and essays. The journal maintains a specific focus on the Australian and Asian regions, but has published literary and cultural content from international authors. The print magazine is published twice a year in July and November, while the website publishes content throughout the year. They pay $120 for one poem or $150 for two or more poems, $200 for stories and articles and $100 for reviews. Online Publication pay $120.

Eureka Street accept articles that “provide humane, ethical analysis or commentary” about politics, religion, popular culture and current events, but they also accept unsolicited poetry submissions, short fiction and ‘creative non-fiction’ up to 1000 words. They pay $200 for articles.

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social and political issues.

