4 Reasons to Hire a Publicist to Promote Your Book(s)! – by Jennifer Brown Banks

Millions of Americans undertake D.I.Y. projects each year in an effort to save money. And, they shouldn’t. I am one of them.

Trust me, I have the horror stories under my (tool) belt to prove it. From plumbing, to painting, to working with power tools, as a homeowner I can attest things are not always as easy as they seem on Youtube. For good results, it’s best to hire a professional!

A similar principle prevails when it comes to promoting your book. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not rocket science. And, you can definitely go it alone and do a perfectly “adequate” job. But, if you’ve put in a great deal of sweat equity working on writing, releasing, and getting your books into the hands of as many readers as possible, doesn’t it deserve the “best” chance possible for success?

Consider the benefits of working with a publicist.

According to Cityreview.com: “A publicist’s job is to create awareness for your book, whether through book reviews, articles, feature stories, mentions, or radio and television interviews. Publicists work as a liaison between the author and the media with the goal of generating coverage of an author and his or her work.”

Here are a few advantages they offer:

1. Publicists can help you to “work smarter, not harder.”

2. They have the credentials, experience, access and resources to add value to your project.

3. Because “two heads are better than one.”

4. They save time and ease the pressures of promotions.

Now that you know what they do, here are some do’s and don’ts you’ll want to keep in mind to yield optimal results with this type of professional partnership:

1. DO OPERATE AS A TEAM PLAYER

Remember that publicists work best when you work in tandem with their efforts. They are not purposed to do all the promotional work for you. It will still be necessary to give input on your desired goals; engage in some forms of social media; share links that result from their arranged articles, interviews, etc. Active participation creates a win/win situation for all.

2. DO HAVE REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS

Familiarize yourself with the practices, procedures, and policies of whomever you hire to know what to expect. Be sure to have your arrangement outlined in an official contract. Don’t assume anything that’s not covered there within. If in doubt, ask questions. Better safe than sorry.

3. DO RESPOND PROMPTLY TO REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFO

From time to time, your publicist may need specifically required information from a reviewer, blogger, or other media professional providing coverage for your book. Responding promptly shows value for their time, and may help to seize opportunities that may only be available or relevant for a specific window of time.

4. DON’T GET LOCKED INTO ANY LONG-TERM CONTRACT INITIALLY

Try a trial period. See if things are a good fit. If things work out in three months, for instance, extend it to six months. People typically perform better when they are under “review.” This also ensures that you are not out of any large sums of money and wasted efforts.

5. DON’T EXPECT IMMEDIATE SALES

“Rome wasn’t built overnight.” Take a page from advertisers’ playbooks. You may notice that many of the merchants of the popular household brands you use at home often pay for and play TV commercials over and over again between the programs you tune into, with the knowledge that repetition reinforces. The objective is to create a buzz, and to be remembered by your target audience.

IN CONCLUSION

Follow these timely tips to make the most of working with a publicist for a more competitive edge. And here’s the real payoff. The time and money you’ll likely save could be devoted to another future book!

Jennifer Brown Banks is an award-winning content creator, editor, author and poet. Learn more at her popular blog for writers: Penandprosper.blogspot.com.

