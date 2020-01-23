3 Ways to Earn Passive Income from Your Writing! – by Louisa Miya

The world of writing comes with an array of opportunities. While every writer is on a different journey, there are attributes that all writers share. One common attribute is the need to make a good income through writing. Imagine being so confident in your writing that missing a week of work will not impact your income in any way! Well, this dream is not too far from reality.

Enter passive income.

What is Passive Income? It is money that keeps flowing in long after the initial work has been completed. In other words, to earn passive income, you will need to invest in a project that will continue paying off in the future.

Here are 3 ways to enjoy passive income from your writing:

Blogging

If you have a blog, then the smartest way to make consistent earning is through the use of affiliate links. When you write a post, you can include or recommend specific products or services. After you complete the post, hyperlink the products to an online store where you have obtained an affiliate account, like Amazon. Whenever a reader clicks on the link, and makes a purchase, you’ll earn money.

Blogging can also bring you passive income by way of Google AdSense. You can include several advertisements on your blog that work with the ‘pay per click’ option. If a reader clicks on an ad, then you get paid. When using this method, it is best to think of less as more. When your blog has too many advertisements, it loses its appeal.

Create virtual e-classes

Let’s first agree on the fact that technology has taken center stage in today’s world. Thus, a majority of people prefer learning online than they do walking into a physical class. This is where virtual e-classes come in.

Want to share writing ideas? Why not teach paid classes? Those who sign up for your classes do not necessarily pay for learning. They pay for results. Thus, you have to be willing to show them your writing processes, along with proof of the results that you attained. If one person benefits from your class, they will encourage their peers to sign up for your courses as well. This will allow you to enjoy more earnings. It is best to teach courses with larger groups of people other than one person at a time. This will allow you to maximize your passive income.

The best part is, once you have created your e-class, you can automate it, leaving far less work for you.

Write practical books

There is a lot of practicality needed in today’s life. People are looking for advice on an array of things. Some want to know how to manage their money while others who are looking for advice on training their pet. There are endless other possibilities for information that people are willing to pay for as well! Using topic-specific knowledge you already possess, you can write, publish, and sell practical (or even simply entertaining) books. If your book is timeless (does not contain information that will be dated in the future), you could conceivably earn passive income from it forever. The more books you write, the more potential passive income you’ll receive in the future!

Bottom Line

These passive income streams may need work in their beginning stages but they can pay off in the long run. Passive income is the true definition of “making money while you sleep.”

Louisa Miya is a freelance writer who enjoys transporting readers to a magical world through writing. In her spare time, she enjoys reading novels, whipping up recipes and spending time with her daughter. She pens up stories she believes will one day change everything.

