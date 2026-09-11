Episode 55: BESTSELLERS That Were Self-Published (That YOU Will Recognize)

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Which famous author sold 32 million copies, but is now $1.2B in debt?

Which self-published author sold more than 100,000 copies in six months?

Which author self-published a short story and ended up landing a TV series deal?

Which cookbook was originally self-published, and later became one of the bestselling cookbooks of all time?

Which BookLocker.com author has earned hundreds of thousands in royalties?

How much does BookLocker.com’s current bestselling author earn in royalties each month?

Why did Angela Hoy DEEPLY regret signing a traditional publishing contract? (It ended up costing her thousands because of traditional publishing’s low royalties!)

How many copies do you need to sell to get on the New York Times Bestseller List?

Why is the traditional publishing industry dying?

We hear it all the time. Authors get concerned that their book can’t “make it to the top” as a self-published book. Some authors are convinced that, to be a bestseller, their book has to be represented by a big-name traditional publisher.

The truth is that lots of books with titles you recognize were self-published and sold thousands of copies (and more!) before any traditional publisher got their hands on the rights!

What you never hear is that, most likely, once those authors sold off their rights, their royalty percentages instantly plummeted. But that’s not today’s subject.

Some of America’s bestselling titles were originally self-published by authors who earned far higher royalty percentages than traditional authors do. For example, when a BookLocker.com author’s print book sells through that website, the author earns 35% of the list price of that book. Compare that to around 5% to 8% for traditionally published books.

Listen to this episode to hear which self-published financial advice book sold 32 million copies. A racy, erotic bestseller started off as an online fan-fiction story, and later sold over 150 million copies. And, a self-published spirituality book became the #1 international bestseller for one year, and spent three years as the #1 bestselling hardcover book on the New York Times Bestseller List!

We also discuss some age-old classics that were – you guessed it – self-published.

Bestseller status is really about the book, not the publisher. Could YOUR self-published book be the next #1 bestseller? It’s totally possible!

DON’T FORGET! WritersWeekly Podcast listeners get $200 off of BookLocker’s three book publishing packages! Go here: https://Publishing.BookLocker.com

AND, USE THIS DISCOUNT CODE WHEN SIGNING UP: Podcast200

Contact Angela Hoy with any questions you have: https://publishing.booklocker.com/ask

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Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.