EPISODE 42: Stupid Author Tricks! DON’T MISS THIS ONE!!!

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In this episode, Professor Clayton Jones joins us again! Being an English Professor at the University of Tennessee, a professional editor, AND a professional book marketer, he’s seen it ALL! And, so has Angela, who has been in the business for 28 years!

While Clayton discusses authors who have behaved badly when working with him, the examples Angela shares are from folks who contacted her through WritersWeekly.com, asking for advice. Of course, we haven’t used any names in this episode…except for the celebrity authors who got caught doing stupid stuff!!

Here’s just a tidbit of what we have for you in this episode (and there’s a LOT more!):

The author who got scammed three separate times after Angela WARNED HIM THREE SEPARATE TIMES!

Famous authors who got caught using AI, and even left AI prompts in their books!!! One of the authors was accused of using AI in his anti-AI book!!

Authors who got VERY upset after they couldn’t land a traditional publishing contract…because their mother told them their book was the best one ever written. We’ve received the same comment from authors who didn’t win writing contests. “My mom says my story was better than the winning stories!”

The author who got scammed for thousands, and then asked Angela for advice on how to hide what happened from his wife.

Authors who libel others in their books, and state, “I don’t care if I get sued!”

The co-authors who provided zero proof of severe allegations they made against many individuals and businesses. Some authors, who clearly don’t have attorneys, believe that publishing the book alone will be “proof enough.”

Authors who committed copyright infringement under the false (but common!) belief that “everything on the Internet is free!”

Parasite Book Marketers! Yes, that’s a real thing, and it’s very low-class!! DON’T DO IT!

Authors who don’t read the fine print, and who are allowing AI programs (like Grammarly) to “train” their systems with their (the author’s) writing.

Authors who are beating the pro-AI drum, and using AI to write their books, while not realizing they themselves can get sued for copyright infringement someday.

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Let’s be honest. There are things that work in the publishing industry – and things that do NOT work in the publishing industry.

Today we reveal ideas, attitudes, habits, and actions we have seen that inevitably tank authors’ chances for success (and that can lead to not only embarrassment, but also litigation). We weigh these behaviors against the realities that exists in the publishing and writing worlds.

There are two approaches you can take with this episode:

Some authors who have done some of the things we discuss might be insulted and offended by what we say. However, we’re using real examples and humor because, if we don’t laugh about these situations, we might just cry! Some of the stories are actually not funny at all. They are simply sad. We don’t laugh at those.

If you want to learn from others’ mistakes, listen to and learn from two experts in the field, and apply the “Don’t do this” lessons that they offer from their vast experience in watching bad ideas and actions fail time and again.

This episode will teach you what NOT to do if you want a smooth, efficient, and non-embarrassing book publishing experience.

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.

LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.