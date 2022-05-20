Some Tate Publishing Authors are Still Learning They’ve Been Victimized

Q –
My mom wrote 3 books, all of which were about my children, and published them through Tate Publishing and the royalties were to go to my children to buy them a home and she passed away. I’m trying to see what to do and amazon is still selling books?? Please help.
– R.S.
A –
Hi Rachel,
Unfortunately, you will need to start all over in the publishing process. We can help you do that through BookLocker.com and you’ll qualify for our disgruntled author special.
If you have not obtained your production files from Tate Publishing by now, you will not be able to get those files.
If Amazon is still selling copies, I recommend filing a copyright infringement complaint. However, it’s very important to READ THIS first.
