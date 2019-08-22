Wyoming Wildlife

“Publishes articles from 500-2500 words on wildlife-related subject matter including: hunting/angling, fisheries, historical management/hunting, wildlife research/study and wildlife management and news topics. Stories must be specific to Wyoming and include work that relates to Game and Fish.” Pays base rate of $0.25/word. Flat rates are also available. 500 words for news items and short features, up to 2,500 words for features. “Email pitches along with writing samples to above email. Can include links to freelancer’s website, if applicable.”

“Accept photos with stories. Pay per photo, based on size printed.”

“We do NOT accept travel/tourism pieces, destination stories (unless they involve hunting/angling with a science or wildlife management angle behind it), or stories about national parks within Wyoming.”

